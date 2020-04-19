Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

C traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 41,222,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

