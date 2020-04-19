Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,222,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.