Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter.

CZNC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

