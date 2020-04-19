City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIO. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sweet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 894.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 891,842 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in City Office REIT by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,206,000 after purchasing an additional 480,050 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 416,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in City Office REIT by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 249,207 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 609,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,922. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.28 million, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

