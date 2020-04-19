Civic (CVC) Market Cap Hits $13.25 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Civic has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, ABCC and Vebitcoin. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02779422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00225502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Mercatox, ABCC, Liqui, Kucoin, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Livecoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, COSS and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.