Civitas Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $85,291.23 and $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00323122 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00420387 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015416 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000645 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005049 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,519,903 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

