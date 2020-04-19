Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) versus Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Financial Survey

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out -840.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia 12.26% 10.29% 4.84% Clearway Energy -1.07% -0.52% -0.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia $3.95 billion 0.75 $504.25 million $1.60 6.81 Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 3.80 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -196.80

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 2 4 0 2.67 Clearway Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.36%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia beats Clearway Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.