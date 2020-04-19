CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 809.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $191.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.08. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.21.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

