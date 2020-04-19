CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.09.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $12,589,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $118,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

