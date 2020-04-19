CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 5,415,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Dan Maurer bought 10,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at $373,461.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude bought 5,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,692,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 250,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 209,151 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NYSE CNO opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

