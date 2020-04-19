COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

News stories about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s score:

OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

