Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.95.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, April 12th.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,642 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.81. 5,046,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

