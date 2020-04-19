Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

