Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coherent by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after buying an additional 85,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

Coherent stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.69. The company had a trading volume of 158,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,258. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.89. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

