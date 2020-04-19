CoinEx Token Achieves Market Cap of $7.61 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $1.84 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.02741125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00225205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,079,094 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.