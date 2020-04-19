CoinPoker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,907.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $2,907.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, HitBTC and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.02755005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00224927 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,945,306 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

