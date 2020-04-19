Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Colfax from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 10,323.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,529,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after acquiring an additional 564,309 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,413,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.74. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

