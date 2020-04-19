Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 5,582,500 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 718,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.51 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

