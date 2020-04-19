Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $653,143.19 and $34,768.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

