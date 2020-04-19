Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COMM. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of Commscope stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,406. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 551,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 71,719 shares during the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

