Comparing Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atrion and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $155.07 million 7.90 $36.76 million N/A N/A Pro-Dex $27.17 million 2.51 $4.15 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 23.71% 16.10% 14.58% Pro-Dex 13.67% 22.71% 14.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atrion and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Atrion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

