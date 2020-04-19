Comparing Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) & Bco Com Portugues (NYSE:BPCGY)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Bco Com Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Banco Macro pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Macro has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Banco Macro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banco Macro and Bco Com Portugues, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 4 3 0 0 1.43 Bco Com Portugues 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Macro currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.87%. Given Banco Macro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than Bco Com Portugues.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bco Com Portugues has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Bco Com Portugues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 28.44% 52.18% 9.27% Bco Com Portugues N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Macro and Bco Com Portugues’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.36 billion 0.46 $844.56 million $10.87 1.51 Bco Com Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Bco Com Portugues.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Bco Com Portugues on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

