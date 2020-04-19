Comparing Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) & Southern First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 1.90 $27.86 million $3.58 7.42 Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.43 million 1.62 $2.55 million N/A N/A

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 25.88% 14.37% 1.30% Chino Commercial Bancorp 22.35% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through 10 retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; 2 retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and 1 retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.