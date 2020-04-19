Comparing Cortexyme (CRTX) and The Competition

Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cortexyme to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A -$36.98 million -21.44 Cortexyme Competitors $751.32 million $136.04 million 3.26

Cortexyme’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -43.38% -31.36% Cortexyme Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cortexyme and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cortexyme Competitors 1312 3919 7920 360 2.54

Cortexyme currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.67%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Cortexyme’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cortexyme has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cortexyme peers beat Cortexyme on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

