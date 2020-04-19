Comparing Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Mimecast -1.64% -0.64% -0.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fastly and Mimecast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 8.26 -$49.98 million ($0.70) -33.13 Mimecast $340.38 million 6.56 -$7.00 million ($0.07) -509.86

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Mimecast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fastly and Mimecast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Mimecast 0 2 14 0 2.88

Fastly presently has a consensus target price of $25.61, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. Mimecast has a consensus target price of $56.81, suggesting a potential upside of 59.18%. Given Mimecast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Fastly.

Summary

Mimecast beats Fastly on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

