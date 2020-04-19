Conceal Trading Down 3.9% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $259,441.28 and approximately $119,706.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.01155334 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00175591 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187419 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047572 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,986,782 coins and its circulating supply is 7,076,256 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

