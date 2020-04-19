ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Getting Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a news impact score of -2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the energy producer an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSE:COP opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

