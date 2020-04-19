Consensus (SEN) Market Capitalization Tops $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Consensus token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034608 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047229 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,266.06 or 1.00492512 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061929 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

