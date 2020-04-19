CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCR opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

