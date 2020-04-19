Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,802,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after purchasing an additional 416,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 382,504 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

