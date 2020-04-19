Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 4th quarter worth $453,000.

CTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $39.00 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

