Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,259,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,362 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth approximately $11,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 586,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 746.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 155,264 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

VLRS opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $377.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.12. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 60.90%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.