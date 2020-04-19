Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. State Street Corp increased its position in Copart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after buying an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Copart by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after buying an additional 1,113,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,836,000 after buying an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,490,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

