Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 11,488 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 360.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

