Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $13.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

CLB has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.34.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 1,241,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.35. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.