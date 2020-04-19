Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $163.20 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $477.17 million and $163.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00034608 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047229 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,266.06 or 1.00492512 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061929 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

