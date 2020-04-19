Counos Coin (CCA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $293,053.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for $4.86 or 0.00067346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $72.20 million and approximately $293,053.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Counos Coin

CCA is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

