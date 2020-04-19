Counterparty (XCP) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $484.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00012872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,222.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.03286429 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00770587 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000547 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,345 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

