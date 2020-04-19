Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.53 ($43.64).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

1COV stock traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €31.07 ($36.13). 2,273,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

