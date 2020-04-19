CPChain (CPC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54,304.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One CPChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. CPChain has a total market cap of $849,989.76 and approximately $54,304.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.01153735 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060738 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00200575 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

