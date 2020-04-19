Cream (CRM) Trading Down 25.3% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. Cream has a total market cap of $19,453.64 and $11.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.01132654 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00174533 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00195481 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

