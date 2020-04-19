Cred (LBA) Hits Market Cap of $6.55 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $2.68 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, UEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02756797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225730 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, Bilaxy, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

