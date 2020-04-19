Critical Analysis: Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) & ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -123.65% -101.75% ExlService 6.82% 13.68% 7.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Artelo Biosciences and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 ExlService 0 5 3 0 2.38

Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 589.66%. ExlService has a consensus price target of $67.43, suggesting a potential upside of 23.04%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than ExlService.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and ExlService’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A ExlService $991.35 million 1.90 $67.66 million $2.43 22.55

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Summary

ExlService beats Artelo Biosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

