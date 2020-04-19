Critical Contrast: AdaptHealth (AHCO) versus Its Peers

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AdaptHealth to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 50.33 AdaptHealth Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 5.20

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AdaptHealth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 75 120 105 2 2.11

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 48.62%. Given AdaptHealth’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.