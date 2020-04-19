Critical Contrast: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) & Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Restoration Robotics and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 77.08%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Restoration Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Restoration Robotics and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86% Co-Diagnostics -2,881.40% -160.48% -141.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Restoration Robotics and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 7.63 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -4.77 Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,632.68 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -36.36

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Restoration Robotics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restoration Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Restoration Robotics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

