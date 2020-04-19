Critical Contrast: Kaleyra (KLR) vs. Its Peers

Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) is one of 43 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kaleyra to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kaleyra and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kaleyra Competitors 75 120 105 2 2.11

Kaleyra currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99% Kaleyra Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaleyra and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million -$1.09 million 29.17 Kaleyra Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 5.20

Kaleyra’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleyra. Kaleyra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra’s peers have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaleyra beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

