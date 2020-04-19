Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cronos Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. 4,424,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,791. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,480,924,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

