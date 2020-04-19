Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09. The company has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.