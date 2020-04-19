Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

