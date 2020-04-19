CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Up 33.8% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $90,419.20 and approximately $10.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005788 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

